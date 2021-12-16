Soccer: Alex Sandoval Memorial Alumni Game set for Saturday

Jacksonville High School soccer fans will have an opportunity to catch the 2021-22 Tribe varsity and junior varsity teams in action on Sat. At the same team, former Tribe players will have a chance to show off their skills on the pitch, and at the same time raise money for a very worthwhile cause.
The Alex Sandoval Memorial Alumni Game, which is actually two games, will get under way at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Tribe junior varsity team will do battle with the Veterans at that time, with the Jacksonville varsity playing the Young Guns at 11:30 a.m.
There is a $5.00 fee to play and all proceeds will go directly towards the Alex Sandoval Scholarship fund.
To sign up to play contact Rudy Jaramillo rodolfo.jaramillo@JISD.org
