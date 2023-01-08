Soccer: Armando Lara scores 6 goals for Tribe in Forney Tournament

FORNEY - Jacksonville went 3-1 over the weekend in the Forney Tournament, which was highlighted by a 6-0 trouncing over Longview.
The Tribe (4-1) also downed Royce City, 4-2, and Lakeview-Centennial, 4-1, after falling, 3-1, to Whitehouse on Thursday.
Armando Lara scored six times in Forney to spark the Tribe offensively, while goalkeeper Davy Smith picked up the clean sheet win over the Longview and was the winning keeper in the triumph over Royse City.
In the lopsided win over Longview, Sebastion Juarez, Dylan Roberts, Jacob Gonzalez, Lara, Rolando Munoz and Karol Cardenas scored a goal apiece.
Jonathan Frias collected two assists for Jacksonville while Gabriel Gambino, JJ Cabrera and Jose Escareno each accounted for an assist.
Axel Zamora was the winning keeper for the Indians.
In the victory over Lakeview-Centennia, Lara had a hat trick to pace Jacksonville offensively.
Chris Cardenas also drove the ball across the goal line.
Supplying assists for the Indians was Gonzalez and Nathan Ramirez.
Lara, Karol Cardenas, Ramirez and Chris Cardenas did the scoring honors for the Tribe in the win over Royse City.
Earning assists were Roberts, Roberto Munoz, Ramirez and Chris Cardenas.
Lara drilled the ball past the Whitehouse keeper for Jacksonville's lone goal in the match, with Chris Cardenas getting an assist.
Zamora took the loss in goal for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville head boy's soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo recognized the defensive efforts of Zack Zimmerhanzel, Roberts, Juan Cedillo and Edgar Moreyra throughout the tournament.
The Tribe will return to the pitch at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday by playing Pine Tree on the opening day of the Longview High School Tournament.
