Soccer: Brook Hill boys, girls open district with wins over Bishop Dunne

BULLARD — Brook Hill swept Dallas-Bishop Dunne to open conference play on Tuesday.
The Guard (6-2-1, 1-0) prevailed over the Falcons, 2-1, while the Brook Hill girls blanked the Lady Falcons, 4-0.
The Lady Guard own a 4-3, 1-0 record.
Both clubs will travel to McKinney Christian on Jan. 11. The girls match is scheduled to get under way at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:30 p.m.
Guard 2, Falcons 1
Josh Collins had a goal and an assist to help push Brook Hill to victory.
Leo Pereira also drove the ball into the net for the Guard.
Brook Hill goal keeper Calvi Courtney collected seven saves in the match.
Lady Guard 4, Lady Falcons 0
Dominika Ducal scored a pair of goals and accounted for two assists to fuel the Lady Guard to a decisive win over the Bishop Dunne girls.
Also scoring two goals for Brook Hill was Ella Hardee.
Kaniyah Hill came up with two saves in earning a clean sheet victory in goal for the winners.
