Soccer: Brook Hill boys nip Houston Second Baptist in bi-district

Brook Hill got the best of Houston Second Baptist, winning 2-1 on Monday night in a TAPPS bi-district match.
Pastor Perez and Zakhar Zapolskyy scored for the Guard, with Jesus Jimenez earning an assist.
Itara Fukushima had four saves for Brook Hill.
The Guard will move on to host Fort Worth Christian at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in an Area test.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Lady Guard will entertain San Antonio-St. Mary's Hall in an Area match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.