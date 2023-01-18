MESQUITE - Alejandro Martinez, Leonardo Pereira and Marlon Rataj accounted for two goals apiece in Brook Hill's 8-1 win over Dallas Christian in Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Guard improved to 10-1-1, 4-0 in conference play.
Jesus Jimenez and Joash Kondru added a goal each for the Guard.
Pereira and Zack Hemple came away with assists.
Collecting the win between the pipes was Gary Sanusi, who came up with four saves in the match.
Brook Hill's girls lost 3-1 to the Lady Chargers.
Amarachi Opara scored the Lady Guard goal.
Brook Hill goalkeeper Ifedayo Abegunde made seven saves in the contest.
The Lady Guard's record now stands at 4-5-2, 2-1.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday with the girl's match, Brook Hill will host Dallas Lakehill Preparatory School. The boys' match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. Thursday will also be Senior Night for the Brook Hill soccer squads.
