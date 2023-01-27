Soccer: Brook Hill teams trounce T.K. Gorman
(Boys) Brook Hill 7, T.K. Gorman 0

Goals: Mio Engqvist (3), Marlon Rataj (2), Alejandro Martinez, Josh Kondru

Assist: Asa Kerr, Rataj (2)

Winning goalkeeper: Gary Sanusi (4 saves)

Record: 13-1-1 (7-0)

Next up: District tournament (times, opponent, TBA)

(Girls) Brook Hill 8, T.K. Gorman 0

Goals: Caroline Smith (3), Ella Hardee (3), Drea Tonroy, Jaclynn Williams

Assists: Hardee, Smith, Williams

Winning goalkeeper: Ifedayo Abegunde (2 saves)

Record: 6-6-2, 4-2

Next up: District tournament (time, opponent, TBA)

