Soccer: Brook Hill teams trounce T.K. Gorman

(Boys) Brook Hill 7, T.K. Gorman 0
Goals: Mio Engqvist (3), Marlon Rataj (2), Alejandro Martinez, Josh Kondru
Assist: Asa Kerr, Rataj (2)
Winning goalkeeper: Gary Sanusi (4 saves)
Record: 13-1-1 (7-0)
Next up: District tournament (times, opponent, TBA)
(Girls) Brook Hill 8, T.K. Gorman 0
Goals: Caroline Smith (3), Ella Hardee (3), Drea Tonroy, Jaclynn Williams
Assists: Hardee, Smith, Williams
Winning goalkeeper: Ifedayo Abegunde (2 saves)
Record: 6-6-2, 4-2
Next up: District tournament (time, opponent, TBA)
