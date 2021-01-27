Soccer: Bullard boys and girls lose close ones to Chapel Hill

(Boys) Chapel Hill 1, Bullard 0: BULLARD — Bullard suffered its first loss of the season when Chapel Hill nipped the Panthers, 1-0, in the conference opener that was played at Panther Stadium. Bullard (8-1-1) will trek to Gladewater on Friday night. In the junior varsity match, Bullard doubled up the Bulldogs, 4-2. Chase Randall scored all of the Panthers' goals.
(Girls) Chapel Hill 0, Bullard 0 (CH wins, 3-2, shootout): NEW CHAPEL HILL — Bullard and Chapel Hill needed a shootout to decide their distinct-opening match on Tuesday, with the Lady Bulldogs taking the bonus round, 3-2, to notch the victory. Bullard head coach Tiffany Cooksey said that she thought her defense played “outstanding” in keeping Chapel Hill off of the scoreboard during regulation. In the junior varsity match, Chapel Hill posted a 3-1 win over the Lady Panthers. Sarah Neel scored Bullard's goal. The Lady Panthers (8-2-1, 0-1) will welcome Gladewater to town for a 7 p.m. match on Friday.
