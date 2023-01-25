Soccer: Bullard boys lose to Chapel Hill in a shootout

NEW CHAPEL HILL - Chapel Hill made five penalty kicks compared to Bullard's four, which gave the defending district champion Bulldogs the victory over Bullard on Tuesday evening.
Chapel Hill scored the first goal of the match with about 4:00 left in regulation.
The Panthers responded by knotting things up on an equalizer by Gage Acker, who scored on a header. The play was initiated by Jonathan Doroteo's corner kick, which came with around 1:00 left in regulation.
Caden Roberts, Doroteo, Read Blakeney and CJ Baker connected with penalty shots during the shootout for the Panthers, who are now 1-1 in conference play.
Bullard (2-5-1, 1-1) will entertain Grand Saline on Friday.
