Soccer: Bullard boys move into first place in district standings

TYLER - Bullard's 3-1 win over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday evening moved the Panthers into first place in the district standings.
The Panthers are 6-1 in league play (8-3-1 overall), while Cumberland slipped to 5-1 in conference. Both Bullard and Cumberland have 16 points, with Chapel Hill and Lindale a whisker behind, with 15 points each.
Ivan Ruiz scored two of the Bullard goals on Tuesday, with CJ Baker adding the remaining one.
Earning assists for Bullard were Jonathan Doroteo and Noah Hill.
Bullard also won the junior varsity match, by a 2-1 margin.
Christian Torres and Ben Edmenson registered the goals for the Panthers, while David Figueroa tallied an assist.
