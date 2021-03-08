Soccer: Bullard boys sail past Van 6-0, Penney gets the clean sheet

Bullard went into Spring Break on a high note after spanking Van 6-0 on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers head into the week-long recess with a 17-3-1 overall record, 9-3 in district. Bullard will close out the regular season next week with two matches.
The Panthers didn't play their best soccer in the first half, but, nevertheless owned a 2-0 lead at the halfway point.
The Panthers got back on track in the second half to add four additional goals.
Bullard head boys soccer coach Darren Vossler said that his club did a good job of “spreading the ball all over the field”.
As a result, six-different Panthers scored a goal.
Scoring for Bullard was Blake Seib, Zach Arroyo, Ivan Ruiz, Landon Jackson, Christian Wimmer and Christian Moore.
Earning assists in the match were Jackson (3), Zach Wise, Beaux Christian and Moore,
Bullard will take on second-place Lindale in its next action on Mar. 16.
