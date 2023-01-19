Soccer: Bullard girls ranked in Top 10 in TGCA poll

The Bullard High School girls soccer team landed at No. 9 in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll, which was released on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers won the 2nd Annual Bullard Winter Cup Soccer Tournament late last week and are 6-0-2.
Bullard is scheduled to open district play against Van on Friday night.
The top three teams in Class 4A are Celina (7-0-0), Wimberly (8-0-1) and Salado (9-0-1).
Lady Panther soccer is coached by Tiffaney Cooksey.
