Soccer: Fightin' Maidens shutout Palestine 2-0 in first scrimmage

Jacksonville blanked Palestine 2-0 on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in what was the Fightin' Maidens; first scrimmage of the season.
Taylor Gutierrez and Shania Hernandez accounted for Jacksonville's goals.
Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown also recognized the play of Michelle Medellin and Mya Morales in the match.
In the junior varsity encounter, the Maidens trounced the Ladycats, 6-0.
Evelyn Lara scored four goals for the Maidens while Danelly Ramirez and Isabel Hernandez added a goal apiece.
“It was great to see the JV start the season strong and get the ball into the back of the net,” McCown said.
Both of the Jacksonville teams will host Lindale on Thursday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The junior varsity scrimmage will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 7 p.m.
The Maidens will open the regular season on Jan. 7, 2021 by facing Bryan Rudder in the Palestine Tournament.
