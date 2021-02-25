Soccer: Guard, Lady Guard advance to regionals

Soccer teams from the Brook Hill School advanced to the TAPPS, Class 5A regionals after posting wins on Wednesday.
The Lady Guard downed San Antonio-Sr. Mary's Hall, 4-1, with the Brook Hill boys stopping Fort Worth Christian, 3-1.
Dominika Ducal had a hat trick to pace the Lady Guard and Milissa Jay scored a goal.
Picking up assists were Belle Reed, Kay and Ducal.
Kaniyah Hill earned the win between the pipes by saving seven shots.
Brook Hill advances and will host Southwest Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday in the regional round.
Zakhar Zapolskyy scored twice and Pastor Perez tacked on a goal to account for the scoring in the Guard's win.
Earning assists were Luke Hemple and John Lee.
Itaru Fukushima collected three saves to get the win in goal.
The Guard will move on to the regional round where they will play an opponent to be determined.
