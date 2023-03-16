Soccer: Jacksonville boys can claim a piece of 16-4A title with a win on Friday

Armando Lara (7) of Jacksonville is seen dribbling the ball up the pitch during a match earlier this month. The Tribe are scheduled to put a bow on its regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday by hosting undefeated Palestine.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

The Jacksonville High School boy's soccer team has had March 17 circled on their calendars for nearly a month now.

That's because a win on Friday, the final night of the regular season, against undefeated Palestine, would result in head coach Rudy Jaramillo's bunch earning a piece of the District 16-4A championship.

The varsity match is scheduled to get under way at 6:30 p.m. at The Historic Tomato Bowl.

Jacksonville (18-3-2, 12-1) will enter the match a game behind the Wildcats (25-0-13-0) in the league standings.

The Tribe's lone conference loss came on February 21 when Palestine posted a 3-0 triumph over Jacksonville in a match that took place at Wildcat Stadium.

Since that time the Tribe have been savoring Round 2 against the Wildcats, in hopes of a different outcome.

Jacksonville comes into the match having routed Diboll 9-0 on Tuesday in Diboll.

Regardless of the outcome of Friday's fray, the Tribe can finish no worse than second place in district.

The first place team out of District 16-4A will face Sabine in the bi-district round of the playoffs late next week.

The circuit's runner-up will go up against Henderson in the first round.

Friday will also be Senior Night in Jacksonville. A pre-match ceremony is slated to take place honoring this season's seniors prior to the start of the match on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you