Soccer: Jacksonville boys defeat Sulphur Springs in scrimmage play

The starting 11 for Jacksonville are pictured prior to the start of the Tribe's exhibition match against Sulphur Springs on Friday night. The Tribe came out on top, 3-1. The match took place at the Historic Tomato Bowl.

Jacksonville disposed of Sulphur Springs, 3-1, on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl in an exhibition match as the Tribe continue to prepare for the opening of the new season early next month.

Chris Cardenas, Nathan Ramirez and Karol Cardenas collected goals for Jacksonville.

Assists were provided by Yair Balderas and Roberto Munoz.

Jacksonville head boy's soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said that Juan Cedillo, Zach Zimmerhanzel, Jonathan Frias and Dylan Roberts did an excellent job defensively for the Tribe.

After a break for the holidays, the Tribe will continue exhibition play at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 with a visit to Lindale.

