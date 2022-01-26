LONGVIEW – Chris Cardenas and Roberto Munoz scored goals for Jacksonville as the Tribe stopped Pine Tree, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Pirate Stadium.
Earning an assist in the match was Jonathan Frias.
Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo acknowledged the play of defenders Dylan Guerrero, Dylan Roberts, David Maldonado and Yari Balderas.
Axel Zamora started at keeper for the Tribe, with freshman Jose Meza closing things out after Zamora exited early due to an injury.
Jacksonville is not scheduled to play again until Feb. 4 when the Tribe host Whitehouse in the conference lid lifter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.