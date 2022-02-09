Soccer: Jacksonville boys shus out Tyler High, 3-0

Jacksonville sailed past Tyler High, winning 3-0 on the Lions' home pitch on Tuesday night.
Scoring a goal apiece for the Tribe were were Chris Cardenas, Jonathan Frias and Kevin Nava.
David Maldonado and Nava were credited with assists.
Davy Smith and Axel Zamora combined on the clean sheet win between the pipes of the Tribe.
The Jacksonville defense played well against the Lions, with Dylan Guerrero, Dylan Rogers, Zach Zimmerhanzel, Yair Balderas and Juan Cedillo leading the way.
Next up for the Tribe is a 6:30 p.m. match on Friday, with Nacogdoches scheduled to visit the Historic Tomato Bowl.
