Soccer: Jacksonville College loses DH to Angelina

LUFKIN — Jacksonville College soccer teams opened Region XIV play on Saturday by visiting Angelina College.
In the men's game the Jaguars fell, 3-2, with the Lady Runners chalking up a 3-1 triumph over the Lady Jaguars.
In the men's match, AC led 3-1 at halftime, but JC came back to close the gap in the final segment when Alberto Romano (Cancun, Mexico) scored in the 66th minute.
The Jags' first goal was punched in by Paulo Villalobos (Mexico City, Mexico) in the 19th minute.
Both of the JC goals were unassisted.
All of the scoring action in the women's match came in the opening half.
Maryane Mafra of Portugal scored the JC goal in the 29th minute of play.
JC will host Northeast Texas Community College in conference play beginning with the women's match at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
