Soccer: Jacksonville girls earn district championship with win over Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – The Jacksonville Maiden soccer team secured the District 16-5A championship on Tuesday night by dispatching Huntsville, 2-0, in Huntsville.
This is Jacksonville's first district championship since 2018 — no champion was crowned last year due to the season being shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maidens (15-1-2, 8-0-1) will put a bow on the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday by hosting Huntsville.
The Maidens made sure the long bus ride was worth their while by scoring both of their goals in the first 15:00 of the match.
Maiden head soccer coach Colten McCown described the goals in this manner: “Michelle (Medellin) played a ball over the top to Evelyn (Lara), who had a long run to the goal to score,” he said. “The second goal came off a corner. Michelle took a corner and the ball got knocked back out to her. She played it in a second time, and Kylee (Carroll) got a head on it and put it near post.”
Medellin made the assists on both of the Maidens' goals.
Julianna Dublin got the clean sheet win in goal for Jacksonville.
“Julianna had a great game.” McCown said. “She had one save that was high to the corner. Huntsville had several dangerous opportunities on corner kicks, but Julianna handled the pressure extremely well.”
