Soccer: Jacksonville's Davey Smith voted 16-5A Newcomer of the Year

Jacksonville freshman goalkeeper Davey Smith has been named as the District 16-5A Newcomer of the Year, following a recent vote of the league's head coaches.
Two members of the Tribe, Peyton Robinson and Nathan Ramirez, were selected as first team honorees.
The All-16-5A second team included Ilian Mena and Oscar Servin from Jacksonville.
Honorable mention awards went to Jose Solano, Juan Lopez and Lizandro Escareño.
Tribe Soccer is under the direction of head coach Rudy Jaramillo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.