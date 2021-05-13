Two brand-new club soccer teams for middle schoolers burst onto the scene this season, and the pair of entries representing Jacksonville did exceptionally well.
Both the Boys “A” and Girls “A” teams went undefeated and won their respective league championships.
The teams from Jacksonville played opponents from the various Tyler middle schools, Whitehouse, Lindale and Lufkin.
Julio Castillo served as the volunteer head coach for the girl's team.
“It was exciting to see the first season completed with such success,” Colten McCow, JHS Head Varsity Girl's Soccer Coach, said.
Both teams were set to get started last year, but were unable to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The youngsters from Jacksonville proved that the wait was worth it, and the future of youth soccer in Jacksonville continues to be bright.
