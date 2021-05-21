Soccer: Jaguars blank Buccaneers to advance in post season play

TYLER — Jacksonville College shutout Blinn College, 3-0, on Thursday to advance to the semi-finals in the NJCAA Region XIV playoffs.
The Jaguars (6-6-1, 5-6-2) will continue their post season activities by hitting the road to southwest Louisiana for a Saturday date with LSU-Eunice.
JC and Blinn had traded one-point wins in their regular season meetings, but on Thursday night at Pat Hartley Field in Tyler, it was all Purple and White.
The Jags took a 1-0 lead at the break following a goal by Victor Machado (Soph., Mexacali, Mexico) in the 37th minute.
Noriyuki Ito (Soph., Tokyo, Japan) drilled a shot past the Blinn keeper in the 65th minute, doubling the Jag lead to 2-0.
The final score of the evening came with about 5:00 left to play. That is when Paulo Villalobos (Fr., Guadalajara, Mexico) was able to boot a shot into the net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.