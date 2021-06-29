Soccer: Jaguars' top scorer signs with Davis & Elkins

For the second time in as many weeks a member of the Jacksonville College men's soccer team, who hails from Mexico, has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at a four-year institution.
Cristhian Bosquez, a forward from Oaxaca, Mexico will be joining the Davis & Elkins Senators later this summer.
Bosquez was the Jaguars' leading scorer this past season. In eight matches played, he collected five goals off of 13 shots on goal. Included in Bosquez' body of work was two game winning boots.
Davis & Elkins, located in Elkins, W.Va., is a member of the Mountain East Conference (NCAA, Division II).
The Senators finished 7-2 overall last season and went 7-1 in conference play.
