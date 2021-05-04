Soccer: JC women nationally ranked for first time in school history

Jacksonville College checked in at No. 19 in the latest NJCAA Division I Women's Soccer Poll.
This is the first time in school history that the Lady Jaguars have been nationally ranked.
JC is one four schools in Texas ranked in the top 20.
Tyler Junior College is No. 1, Navarro College sits at No. 11 and Hill College (NJCAA Region V) is No. 13.
Jacksonville College head women's soccer coach Martin Melchor said that the team has worked hard this season and deserves any recognition that it receives.
In its last outing on Sunday, the Lady Jags (4-3-1, 4-3-1) JC buried Northeast Texas Community College (1-5, 0-5), 7-0.
JC led 2-0 at halftime following unassisted goals by Rani Mueller and Manon Ceresola in the seventh and 20th minute, respectively.
Mueller, a sophomore, has signed with Mid-America Christian University, while Ceresola, a freshman, leads the Lady Jags in scoring with five goals.
In the final half, JC added five goals, with Laila Zuniga getting things started in the 62nd minute by booting the ball into the net.
Maryane Mafra reeled in a pass from Kira Zoellar for a score in the 70th minute and eight minutes later JC added a team goal.
Completing the offensive fireworks was Sophia Walker, who scored in the 85th minute off of an assist from Jacksonville High School-product Amy Moreya. The assist was Moreya's first of the season.
Isabel Garcia scored an unassisted goal in the 88th minute to account for the Lady Jags' final goal.
JC will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Friday when a 4:30 p.m. match against Navarro will take place in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.