Soccer: Jeter's goal gives Bullard girls a 1-0 win over Lindale

LINDALE - Jaden Jeter has had a plethora of memorable moments during her time as a member of the bullard Lady Panther soccer team.
On Tuesday night in Lindale, she added another to the list.
With 11:00 minutes left to play Jeter raced towards the goal and took a direct kick from Carley Pawlak from 38 yards out to score on a on e-touch shot.
Addison Cummings was fouled by a Lady Eagle (12-6-2, 9-3), which resulted in Bullard being awarded the direct kick.
Pawlak delivered a beautiful set up for Jeter, a Nicholls State (La.) University signee, as she vaulted the ball over the heads of the Lindale defensive line.
"The girls played an outstanding game," Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffaney Cooksey said. "The defensive unit, once again came away with the shutout."
Cooksey stated that junior-captain Mattie Carlile and Chloe Howard faced the bulk of the Lindale attack and that both did an excellent job.
The Lady Panthers (17-3, 10-1) will close out the regular season at 7:15 p.m. on Friday by hosting Cumberland Academy. A Bullard win would give the Lady Panthers the outright district championship, which would be their second straight.
Bullard will enter play Friday with a one-game lead over Chapel Hill in the league standings.
