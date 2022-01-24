Soccer: JHS boys shut out Longview to highlight play in Lufkin tourney

LUFKIN — Jacksonville avenged a recent loss to Longview by blanking the Lobos, 2-0, in the Lufkin Tournament on Friday.
Jacksonville (6-3-1) went 1-1-1 in Lufkin, playing Marshall to a 1-1 draw and losing its last match to Mount Pleasant, 2-1.
Kevin Nava and Armando Lara tallied goals in the Tribe's victory over Longview.
Getting credit for assists were David Maldonado and Chris Cardenas.
Sophomore Davy Smith was the winning goal keeper.
In the match versus Marshall, Dylan Guerrero punched in the goal for Jacksonville off of a Nava assist.
Juan Lopez drilled a shot into the new in the Mt. Pleasant match, with Nava tallying the assist.
Jacksonville will travel to Longview to take on Pine Tree on Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.