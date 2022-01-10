Soccer: JHS boys shutout Chapel Hill, open season by going 3-0

The 3-0 Jacksonville High School boy's soccer team has allowed just one goal this season, with Yair Balderas, right, pictured in action during a match against Marshall late last week being one of the defensive mainstays for the Tribe.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville wrapped up its run in the Jacksonville Showcase early Saturday morning by shutting out Chapel Hill, 3-0.

Davy Smith earned the clean sheet in goal for the Tribe (3-0).

Making key contribution defensively in front of Smith was Zach Zimmerhanzel, Yair Balderas and Rolando Muñoz, according to Jacksonville head boys soccer coach, Rudy Jaramillo.

Jacksonville, once again, featured a balanced scoring attack as three members of the Tribe squad put the ball into the net on the gray morning.

Scoring for the Tribe were Chris Cardenas, Armando Lara, and Dylan Guerrero.

Assists were made by Juan Lopez, Jonathan Frias and Muñoz.

Next up for the Tribe is the Longview Lobo Invitational (Thur.-Sat.).

Jacksonville's next home match will take place on Jan. 18 versus Carthage.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you