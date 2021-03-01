Soccer: JHS girls close out 'tough' week with 2 wins

Jacksonville was able to wrap up a rare three-district match week on Friday night by taking down Whitehouse, 1-0, at Wildcat Stadium.
The previous night inside the Historic Tomato Bowl the Jacksonville girls blanked Nacogdoches, 3-0.
Jacksonville (12-1-2, 5-0-1) will continue conference play by entertaining Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Jacksonville 1, Whitehouse 0
Victoria Villanueva scored the only goal of the match in unassisted fashion to give Jacksonville the win in enemy territory.
Villanueva scored on a free kick that bounced around in the box.
Lesly Munoz was credited with the shutout in goal for Jacksonville.
“We had a good showing against Nac.” Maiden head coach Colten McCown said. “It seemed like we were still trying to shake of some rust at times. Both games we learned and improved, and it showed (Friday) against Whitehouse. Lesly (Munoz) made several incredibly tough saves. Our defense found their rhythm. Taylor (Gutierrez) and Michelle (Medellin) controlled the game. Our forwards made a lot of dangerous plays. Whitehouse was playing very defensively and made it really tough to score.”
The win gave the Maidens the series sweep over the Ladycats (7-10, 3-3).
Jacksonville 3, Nacogdoches 0
Michelle Medellin, Evelyn Lara and Villanueva booted the ball into the net for the Maidens.
Medellin also earned an assist in the contest.
