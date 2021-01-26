Soccer: JHS JV Maidens open season by going 1-1-1 at Longview tourney

The Jacksonville High School girl's junior varsity soccer team opened its season late last week by playing in the Longview Tournament.
The Maidens posted a 1-1-1 record, with the highlight being an 8-1 triumph over Palestine.
Jacksonville and Mount Pleasant ended up in a draw (2-2), with the Maidens' only loss coming to Longview (7-0).
Scoring goals in the tournament for Jacksonville were Mariela Rico, Isabel Hernandez, Mia Contreras, Alia Escareño and Victoria Villanueva.
The Jacksonville coaching staff also noted strong performances by Alexa Medellin and Mia De La Cruz.
