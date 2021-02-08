Soccer: JHS ladies open district with a 1-0 road win over Lufkin

LUFKIN — Jacksonville was able to earn a win in its first District 16-5A match on Friday evening at Jase Magers Field where the Maidens posted a 1-0 shutout victory over the Lady Pack.
Jacksonville, ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 5-A, now owns a 7-1-1, 1-0 worksheet.
The Maidens will host Whitehouse (4-8, 0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Baleria Balderas booted in the game's lone goal for the Maidens, while Lesly Munoz picked up a clean sheet in goal.
Taylor Gutierrez provided an assist on Balderas' goal.
Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach, Colten McCown, said that Lufkin is a tough place to play and that he was happy to get out of town with the win.
“It was a great start to district for us,” he said. “Lufkin is a quality team. They were No. 1 in district standings last year when COVID hit.
“It is always tough to win at their place because it is the only grass surface that we play on, and it is about 12-15 yards wider than the turf fields.”
McCown further added that his team had several chances to add goals, with one shot hitting the crossbar.
Defensively, McCown was pleased that the Maiden defenders were able to keep Lufkin's premier forward in check for most of the night.
“It was a great win, but we still have a lot of work to do,” McCown said.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Jacksonville 1, Lufkin 0. Jacksonville is 2-2-, 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.