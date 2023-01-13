Soccer: Lady Guard, Guard collect wins over Prince of Peace

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 161.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Friday was 162.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 158.9 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&