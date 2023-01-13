Soccer: Lady Guard, Guard collect wins over Prince of Peace

CARROLLTON - Both Brook Hill varsity soccer teams kept their district records unblemished on Thursday by punching out victories over Carrollton Prince of Peace.
The Lady Guard started this off by taking a 2-1 decision over the home team.
Caroline Smith scored both of the Brook Hill goals.
Ife Abegunde came away with three saves for the Lady Guard (4-4-2, 2-0) to earn the win in goal.
Brook Hill doubled up Prince of Peace, 4-2, in the boy's affair, which featured Mio Engqvist powering in two goals for the Guard.
Alejandro Martinez and Johnmarc Orrico also had goals for Brook Hill (9-1-1, 3-0).
Marlon Rataj, Leonardo Pereira and Martinez earned assists for the Guard.
Making seven saves in the match was winning keeper Gary Sanusi.
The Lady Guard and Guard will travel to Dallas Christian on Tuesday. The girls will play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.