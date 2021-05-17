Soccer: Lady Jaguar playoff match moved to TJC

Jacksonville College will still square off against LSU-Eunice on Monday night at 6 p.m. in a playoff match, but the match has been moved to the Pat Hartley Soccer Complex at Tyler Junior College to take advantage of the artificial turf — JC's home field has a natural grass surface and the Monday morning monsoon that hit Jacksonville left the field conditions in less than ideal shape.
The Lady Jags, fresh off a 4-0 win over Northeast Texas Community College on Friday in Mount Pleasant, are coached by Martin Melchor and are 6-4-1.
JC has played the Bengals (4-4-2) twice already, with the two schools battling to a 0-0 tie in two overtimes in the season opener down in Acadiana and JC taking a 1-0 victory on April 27 in Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.