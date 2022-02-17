Soccer: Lady Panthers clobber Cumberland, 12-0, Cummings gets a hat trick

TYLER — Bullard, fueled by Addy Cummings' hat trick and two goals from Jaden Jeter, Ryan Stegall and Triniti Wimmer, steamrolled Cumberland Academy, winning 12-0, on Tuesday night in Tyler.
Adding a goal each were Carley Pawlak, Milley Bryan and Ana Morales.
The match served as a tune-up for the Lady Panthers (13-2, 6-0), who are scheduled to visit Chapel Hill on Friday evening.
Bullard is currently in first place in the district standings, and Chapel Hill is in second place.
When the two squads faced off in Bullard on Jan. 25, the Lady Panthers came away with a 3-2 victory.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Bullard 3, Cumberland 0 — Jocelynn Torres, Lilibeth Medina and Gracie Camp scored Bullard's goals.
