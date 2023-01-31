Soccer: Lady Panthers crush Grand saline, 20-0

BULLARD - The Bullard High School girl's soccer team completely dominated Grand Saline, winning 20-0 on Friday.

Bullard improved to 9-0-2 and 3-0 in district with the victory wile Grand Saline slipped to 0-6, 0-3.

Five Lady Panthers scored at least two goals in the match.

Niyah Gee, Rylie Jo Garner and Addy Cummings each scored three goals, while Chloe Howard and Maddison Cummings knocked in two apiece for Bullard.

Rylie Graul and Paige Barrett collected three assists each.

Ramzee Matejka was the winning keeper for the Lady Panthers.

Bullard is scheduled to visit Lindale at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers and the Lady Eagles are tied for first place in the district standings.

