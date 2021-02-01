Soccer: Lady Panthers log dominating win over Gladewater

BULLARD — Seven-different Lady Panthers scored a goal apiece on Friday night when Bullard trounced Gladewater, 7-1, at Panther Stadium.
Joining in the scoring parade for Bullard was Katelynn Henics, Addy Cummings, Liz Conner, Jaylynn Wildt, Jaden Jeter, Carly Pawlak and Anna Conner.
Taylor Rigsby and Pawlak had two assists apiece in the match, while Matti O'Neal had one.
Bullard head girl's soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said that she was not only pleased to see her team get the victory, but also in the fact that the Lady Panthers were able to fine tune a few things in the process.
“Our players did another great job of working on things that they needed to work on,” she said.
Bullard (9-2-1, 1-1) will step away from conference play on Friday by traveling to Grand Saline.
District play will resume at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 when the Lady Panthers trek to Van.
