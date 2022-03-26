Soccer: Lady Panthers maul Pittsburg in bi-district
GRAND SALINE - Addy Cummings and the Bullard Lady Panthers had their way with Pittsburg in a Class 4A, Region II bi-district match that took place in Grand Saline on Friday.

Cummings scored four goals in Bullard's 7-1 win.

Jaden Jeter, a Nicholls State University signee, added two goals and Carley Pawlak score once for the winners.

Earning assists were Rylie Jo Garner and Maddie Clark.

Pittsburg's only score on a direct kick as the Bullard keeper's vision was blocked by the setting sun.

The Lady Panthers (19-4) will play Kilgore (10-11-2) in the area round on Tuesday night. The match will be played at Tyler Legacy High School. The start time is to be announced.

