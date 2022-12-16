WHITEHOUSE - Exhibition matches are all about displaying improvement from week to week while getting the necessary work in to be ready for the regular season.
On Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse, the Jacksonville Maidens defeated Whitehouse, 3-0, and played Grace Community School to a scoreless draw in a pair of scrimmage matches.
Jacksonville played each of its opponents for one half.
"Our girls had a good week of focusing on improving in the areas that we were weak (in) and it showed in a quality performance," Jacksonville head girls soccer coach, Colten McCown, said.
The previous week the Jacksonville girls fell to Tyler Legacy (3-1) and to Bullard (2-1) in scrimmage play.
Victoria Villanueva and Lauren Wade accounted for the Jacksonville goals on Thursday.
McCown noted the "quality performance" of Jewel McCullough, Andrea Escareno and Alexa Medellin.
Handing the goal keeping chores in clean sheet fashion for Jacksonville was Emily Barrera and Adriana Munoz.
The Maidens' top defenders were Landry Harmel and Mya Morales, according to McCown.
Jacksonville will stage its annual alumni match on Dec. 31 and will open the regular campaign at 10:15 a.m. by taking on Lufkin in the Kilgore Tournament.
