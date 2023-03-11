Soccer: Maidens, Tribe log blowout victories over Trinity
Progress file photo

Jacksonville and Trinity squared off at the Tomato Bowl on Friday in a District 16-4A doubleheader that pitted the varsity clubs from the two schools.

Jacksonville took identical 12-0 wins in both matches.

The No. 6-ranked Maidens moved to 20-1-1, 12-0 in District 16-4A with the Senior Night victory.

The Tribe's win held the Tigers (0-16, 0-12) winless for the season.

Jacksonville is 17-3-2, 11-1

On Tuesday night both Jacksonville teams will travel to Diboll. The ladies will lead off with a 5 p.m. match, followed by the guys at 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you