Soccer: No. 2 Bullard takes down Van, 4-0

BULLARD - The Lady Panthers of Bullard opened the second half of District 14-4A play at home on Tuesday where the Bullard ladies shutout Van, 4-0.
Addy Cummings was credited with two goals scored for the home team while Rylie Jo Garner, Niyah Gee added a goal each.
Earning assists were Paige Barrett, Gee and Rylie Graul and Garner.
The No.2-ranked Lady Panthers (14-0-2, 8-0) will travel to Chapel Hill, who is currently in fourth place in the league standings, at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
JUNIOR VARSITY - The Bullard JV improved to 4-0 in district play by slamming Van, 9-0, on Tuesday.
