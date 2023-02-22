Soccer: No. 2 Bullard takes down Van, 4-0
BULLARD - The Lady Panthers of Bullard opened the second half of District 14-4A play at home on Tuesday where the Bullard ladies shutout Van, 4-0.

Addy Cummings was credited with two goals scored for the home team while Rylie Jo Garner, Niyah Gee added a goal each.

Earning assists were Paige Barrett, Gee and Rylie Graul and Garner.

The No.2-ranked Lady Panthers (14-0-2, 8-0) will travel to Chapel Hill, who is currently in fourth place in the league standings, at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY - The Bullard JV improved to 4-0 in district play by slamming Van, 9-0, on Tuesday.

