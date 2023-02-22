SOCCER: No. 8 Maidens blank No. 13 Palestine, 3-0

Entering play on Tuesday night the District 16-4A standings were knotted up with Jacksonville and Palestine both standing at 6-0.
Following the match at The Historic Tomato Bowl, only the Fightin' Maidens are undefeated in conference play after Jacksonville came away with a 3-0 win over the Ladycats.
The No. 8 Maidens improved to 14-1-1, 7-0, while No. 13-ranked Palestine slipped to 15-4-0, 6-1.
Freshman goalkeeper Emily Barrera collected the clean sheet for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said that defenders Landry Harmel and Clara Guillen played outstanding.
Evelyn Lara scored two goals for the Maidens, with Victoria Villanueva assisting on one and Arely Romero on the other.
Villanueva punched the ball past the Ladycat keeper for Jacksonville's remaining goal.
Jacksonville will host Madisonville at 6 p.m. on Friday.
