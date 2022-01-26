NEW CHAPEL HILL – In a back-and-forth match, Chapel Hill came away with a 3-2 win over Bullard on Tuesday evening at Bulldog Stadium.
The skirmish was the league opener for both clubs.
The Bulldogs drew first blood by scorning on a penalty kick and led 1-0 at the break.
Bullard started off strong in the second half and scored two unanswered goals to move ahead, 2-1, around midway of the final half.
Chapel Hill knotted things up by scoring on a penalty kick with about 10:00 left in the match.
Less than a minute later the Bulldogs punched the ball into the net to come away with the victory.
