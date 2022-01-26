0128 BHS soccer logo.jpg

NEW CHAPEL HILL – In a back-and-forth match, Chapel Hill came away with a 3-2 win over Bullard on Tuesday evening at Bulldog Stadium.

The skirmish was the league opener for both clubs.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by scorning on a penalty kick and led 1-0 at the break.

Bullard started off strong in the second half and scored two unanswered goals to move ahead, 2-1, around midway of the final half.

Chapel Hill knotted things up by scoring on a penalty kick with about 10:00 left in the match.

Less than a minute later the Bulldogs punched the ball into the net to come away with the victory.

