Soccer: Panthers rough up Grand Saline, 10-0

BULLARD — Bullard moved to 11-1-1 overall, 3-1 in district, on Friday by manhandling Grand Saline, 10-0.
Christian Moore scored four goals for the Panthers, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match.
Meanwhile, Ivan Ruiz and Justin Gregory accounted for two goals each.
Elijah Mays and Christian Wimmer scored a goal apiece.
The following Panthers had assists in the match: Wimmer (2), Mays, Gregory, Ruiz and Moore.
Caleb Penny and Austin Randall joined forces to produce their second-consecutive clean sheet between the pipes.
Bullard garnered 21 shots on goal, while the Panther defense limited the Indians to just five shots on frame.
Bullard's next match will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday when the Panthers visit Van.
