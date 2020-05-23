Soccer: Priscilla Gallegos signs with Angelina College

Priscilla Gallegos of Jacksonville High School has signed a national letter of intent to continue her education and soccer activities at Angelina College.
Earlier this spring Gallegos was named as the District 16-5A Utility Most Valuable Player.
Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown explained the processes that resulted in Gallegos becoming a Lady Runner.
“I think it was a blessing for her how everything worked out,” he said. “We got in touch with their coach about two weeks before the COVID shut down. The ball got rolling quick, but he liked what he saw of her on film. She went in for a campus visit, and they offered her.”
According to McCown, Gallegos is expected to play left full back at AC.
“It will be a great opportunity for her to compete at a quality program,” McCown said. “She will have a good chance at seeing quality minutes.”
Gallegos' former coach explained that she wanted to broaden her horizons and live away from home, but still wanted to be close enough to Jacksonville so that she could stay connected with her family.
Hence, AC provides what seems like an ideal opportunity.
The Lady Runners finished 10-7-1 overall last season and went 6-6-1 in Region XIV matches.
AC is coached by Nakita Stewart, who was hired in late April to coach both the men's and women's soccer teams at AC.
