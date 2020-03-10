Soccer: Red hot Tribe claim Nacogdoches as latest victim

Lizandro Escareño of Jacksonville makes a pass to the outlet during a recent match. On Friday night The Tribe shut out Nacogdoches, 2-0, at the Historic Tomato Bowl.

The Jacksonville High School boy's soccer team made it eight wins in its last nine matches on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl by triumphing over Nacogdoches, 2-0.

Jacksonville will take a 17-5-1, 9-2 record into the Spring Break recess this week.

The Tribe are in second place behind John Tyler in the District 16-5A standings.

The Dragons dipped to 15-8-4, 4-5-2 following the defeat.

Jacksonville is not slated to play again until March 13, when the Tribe travel to Hallsville.

The Tribe blasted the Bobcats, 5-0, when the two teams faced off in Jacksonville on Valentine's Day.

 

