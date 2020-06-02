Soccer rosters continue to expand at Jacksonville College

Three men and two women have signed letters to attend and compete in soccer at Jacksonville College in recent days.
Those slated to join the Jaguar team in August are Mychal Lambert, Saul Lazarde and Hussein Fawzy.
Lambert is a goalkeeper who is out of Cedar Park (Vista Ridge High School).
Bello will be coming in from western Canada (Lethbridge), and will play in the midfield for the Jags. He played with EMFC club team in his native country.
Midfielder Saul Lazarde, an IMG Academy product, has also been signed. Lazarde hails from Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela.
JC has added a defender in Hussein Fawzy. Fawzy played for El Gouna FC and is from Alexandria, Egypt.
Head coach Martin Melchor has not forgot about the Lady jaguars, as he has signed a Texas and an international player recently.
Gina Pinkowski, a midfielder, comes to JC from Plano (Solar Soccer Club) and Maryane Mafra has been added to a list of Lady Jag defenders.
Mafra is from Porto, Portugal. She has also played for Futbol Clube de Famalicão.
