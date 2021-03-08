Soccer: Strong second half push gives Maidens 2-0 win over Nac

NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown challenged his team to turn up its intensity in the second half of Friday's District 16-5A match against Nacogdoches at Dragon Stadium.
The Maidens listened and responded by scoring twice in the second half to win, 2-0.
Jacksonville's first goal came when Baleria Balderas played a ball across the box to Evelyn Lara. The Lady Dragon keeper came out and Lara chipped it over her head for the soccer.
That's where things stood until about five minutes remaining in the match.
Taylor Gutrierrez delivered a flawless driven ball that Andrea Escareno knocked in on the first try.
Lesly Munoz picked up the clean sheet win in goal for the Maidens.
With two regular season matches left, Jacksonville (14-1-2, 7-0-1) solidified its grip on first place with the win.
The Lady Dragons dropped to 5-11-2, 2-4-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.