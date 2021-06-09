Soccer: TJC women win second-straight national crown; Moreira Offensive MVP

EVANS, GA — By defeating Salt Lake Community College (Utah) 2-0 on Tuesday evening in Evans, GA, the Tyler Junior College women's soccer team won its second straight NJCAA, Division I, National Championship.
The Apache Ladies, who now have won five national titles in program history, won in 2019 — coronavirus scrubbed the 2020 season.
TJC has appeared in the finals every year since 2016.
Sophomore Alexia Moreira, a product of Jacksonville High School, won her second national championship and was named as the national tournament's Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Moreira, a starting midfielder for TJC, had one shot, which was on goal, in the championship match and scored the game winning goal in the national semi-final victory over Snow College (Utah) on Monday.
Mukarama Abdulai's goal in the 33rd minute gave TJC a 1-0 advantage in the championship match. She added an insurance goal in the 87th minute of play and was named as the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
Abdulai is from Tamale, Ghana.
Hitorri Yauame (Okayama, Japan), also a TJC sophomore, was voted as the Defensive MVP.
Apache Ladies' head coach Corey Rose garnered the Coach of the Tournament laud.
The championship affair turned into a test of the respective defensive units, as a total of 30 shots were launched in the contest.
