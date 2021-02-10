Soccer: Tribe lose, 1-0, to Wildcats

WHITEHOUSE — Although Jacksonville's defensive effort was commendable, the Tribe couldn't find a way to get the ball into the net on Tuesday when Whitehouse defeated the visiting Indians, 1-0.
Jacksonville head boy's soccer coach, Rudy Jaramillo was pleased at the effort given by defenders Payton Robinson, Ilian Mena, Ricardo Moreira and Adrian Rangel.
Tribe keeper Davy Smith gave up only one goal on the night.
The Tribe will play before the home fans at 6:30 p.m. Friday versus the Lions from Tyler High.
