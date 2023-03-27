Soccer: Tribe, Maidens Area round playoff details finalized

Soccer teams from Jacksonville High School will be taking on squads from District 13-4A in Area matches that are scheduled for Tuesday night.
The Jacksonville boys (19-3-2) will face off against the Paris Wildcats (17-7) at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Saline High School.
Jacksonville is the District 16-4A co-champions and Paris finished first in its conference.
The Tribe topped Henderson 4-1 while the Wildcats got past Bullard 2-0 in Bi-district play on Friday.
The winner of the Jacksonville-Paris match will advance to the regional quarterfinal round and will play either Lindale or Center later this week.
The No. 6-ranked Fightin' Maidens (23-1-1) have an Area date with Texarkana-Pleasant Grove's Lady Hawks (12-4-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lobo Stadium on the campus of Longview High School.
Jacksonville steamrolled Center 11-0 in Bi-district while the Lady Hawks were thumping Athens, 7-0.
The Jacksonville-Pleasant Grove winner advance to face either Henderson or Lindale in the regional quarterfinals later this week.
