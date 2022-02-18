HUDSON - Bullard was too much for Alto on Friday when the Lady Panthers posted a 15-0 (2.5 innings) win over the Lady Jackets in the Lufkin Hudson Tournament.
Kylie Pate homered and stroke a double while driving in four runs and Kaylee Paul went 2-2, with four runs batted in.
Sailye Hunt had two hits in two official trips to the plate and knocked in one of the Bullard runs.
Other standouts at the plate for the Lady Panthers were Teagan Graul (HR, 3 RBI) and Callie Bailey (2B, RBI).
Hadi Fults threw a no-hitter for the Lady Panthers. She struck out five and didn't issue any free passes.
